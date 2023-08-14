Uphold Farmington Agreement”

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has requested that parties and participants in these elections submit their campaign schedules in the wake of significant unrest and the Farmington River Bridge Declaration.

The Farmington River Declaration, which exhorts political parties and candidates taking part in the process to abstain from acts of violence, was signed by representatives from 25 political parties in April of this year. Following that, an independent candidate at a meeting called by the national elections commission last month signed the paper.

In accordance with the crucial election dates, which range from August 5, 2023, through October 8, 2023, the commission declared campaigning for the 10th October election open on August 5, 2023.

The 2023 Campaign Guidelines (Submission of Campaign Schedule) require a party or candidate to notify the commission in writing no later than seven days before the start of campaign activities of its schedule of campaigning, including the date, time, and location. The NEC made this point in a statement released over the weekend.

The commission’s announcement coincides with the recent violent confrontation between Unity Party and ruling party supporters late Thursday last week.

“Some parties or candidates have not submitted their schedules. In view of the above, all parties or candidates who have not submitted their schedules, are requested to do so on or before Thursday, August 17, 2023,” the statement noted.

It furthered: “Be reminded that your submissions should be done at the following locations, Presidential Candidates, submit all schedules to the Chairperson of the NEC, 9th Street, Monrovia, Liberia, and Representative and Senatorial Candidates submit all schedules at our Magisterial Offices in the Counties.”

The Commission further exhorts all candidates to guarantee that the 2023 Farmington River Declaration, which was signed on April 4, 2023, and on July 21, 2023, respectively, by Independent Candidates and Registered Political Parties, is fully complied with.

“For the love of our country, we urge all candidates to ensure that Liberia is free from all forms of election violence during this campaign period.”