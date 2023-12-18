UP Wants JNB’s Inaugurated At Capitol Building

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Unity Party, the incoming administration has proposed a venue change for the inauguration of President-elect, Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Unity Party (UP) is urging the Joint Presidential Transition Team (JPTT) to consider using the Capitol Building for President-elect Ambassador Boakai and Vice President-elect Sen. Jeremiah Koung’s inauguration. This proposal was revealed during a JPTT meeting held in Monrovia on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at the Ministry of Foreign Affair in Monrovia.

Efforts are underway between officials of the outgoing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government and the Unity Party (UP) to facilitate a seamless transition of power from the George Manneh Weah-led administration to the incoming Boakai regime on January 22, 2024.

Addressing the press on Thursday at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemeyahannounced that the incoming Unity Party-led administration had formally communicated, via their representation on the JPTT, their preference for the inauguration venue to be moved from the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville to Capitol Building.

“We have received a communication from the incoming administration, represented by President-elect Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Vice President-elect Senator Jeremiah Koung, proposing the Capitol Building as the inauguration venue,” Minister Kemeyah said.

The current CDC-led administration responded affirmatively, acknowledging receipt of the notification and expressing their willingness to consider the request in a forthcoming meeting. “They will relay the communication to President Weah’s team, and based on the appropriate feedback, they will inform the JPTT during our next meeting scheduled for Wednesday, December 20,” Kemeyah added.

The Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex served as the venue for the inauguration of President George Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor in 2018. The complex, located in Monrovia, Liberia, hosted the historic event, marking the official swearing-in ceremony for the President and Vice President of Liberia.

Minister Kemeyah emphasized that President George Weah’s commitment to ensuring an irreversible and irrevocable transition, affirming the nation’s historic shift toward an unprecedented phase in its history.

Vice President-elect Senator Jeremiah koung, representing Joseph Boakai and acting on behalf of President-elect Joseph Boakai, will oversee the operations of the Joint Presidential Transition Team. This decision comes as President-elect Boakai is in the United States of America.