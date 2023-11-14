UP Vice Standard Bearer Stopped from voting at wrong center

GANTA-Nov 14 The vice standard bearer of the Unity Party (UP), Jeremiah K. Koung was prevented from voting by NEC officials because he went to the wrong center.
“He went to vote to Tokay Hill here, but when he got there, he was prevented from voting because this was not the place he registered to vote. He normally votes to the YMCA compound,” our correspondent said.
When some members of his campaign team were asked, they said, he only went to the center to observe the process but not to vote. That was wrongly taken by CDC boys who are after our cars all day,” Paul Wonyean said.
Our correspondent asked a member of the CDC team, and he said, : “Yes, Jeremiah Koung was stopped by NEC officials because he wanted to vote at a place where he did not register. But we are monitoring them here step by step. He is moving from one place to the other and we too have our men monitoring his movement here. We will not give them an inch to cheat,” Takpor Diah, a CDcian said.
In the last election, the opposition Unity party won in Nimba, which is the home of Senator Koung and former rebel leader, now Senator, Prince Johnson. But following the result, the CDC said it has put in place several mechanisms into place to increase their votes.
Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of info on your page.
Im really impressed by it.
Hello there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will certainly digg it and for my part suggest
to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this
site.
I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area .
Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website.
Studying this information So i am satisfied to express that
I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I
needed. I such a lot for sure will make sure to do not fail to remember this web site and give it a glance regularly.
Greetings! Very useful advice within this article!
It’s the little changes which will make the biggest
changes. Many thanks for sharing!
Hi are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new
to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to
make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who had been conducting a little research on this.
And he actually bought me breakfast because I stumbled upon it
for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this subject here on your internet site.
Howdy I am so happy I found your blog page, I really found
you by accident, while I was browsing on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I
am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot
for a remarkable post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will
be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep
up the fantastic job.
This is the right site for anyone who really wants to find out about this topic.
You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really would want
to…HaHa). You certainly put a new spin on a topic which has been discussed for ages.
Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the nice quality writing,
it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.
I know this web page presents quality based
articles and other material, is there any other web page which provides these
data in quality?
I do trust all of the ideas you’ve introduced for your
post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work.
Nonetheless, the posts are too short for newbies.
Could you please lengthen them a little from next time? Thank
you for the post.
Hi Dear, are you in fact visiting this site daily, if so after that you will
absolutely obtain fastidious experience.
Also visit my web-site :: Articles
Can I simply just say what a comfort to uncover somebody that actually
knows what they’re discussing on the internet.
You certainly realize how to bring a problem to light and make it
important. More people have to look at this and understand this side
of the story. I was surprised that you are not more popular since you certainly possess the gift.
Thank you for another wonderful post. The place else may anybody get that kind of information in such an ideal means of writing?
I have a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such information.
We absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be
exactly what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write
content for yourself? I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write about here.
Again, awesome site!