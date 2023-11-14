UP Vice Standard Bearer Stopped from voting at wrong center

Politics2023 ELECTIONArticleBusiness
By New Republic Liberia
345

GANTA-Nov 14 The vice standard bearer of the Unity Party (UP), Jeremiah K. Koung was prevented from voting by NEC officials because he went to the wrong center.

“He went to vote to Tokay Hill here, but when he got there, he was prevented from voting because this was not the place he registered to vote. He normally votes to the YMCA compound,” our correspondent said.

When some members of his campaign team were asked, they said, he only went to the center to observe the process but not to vote.  That was wrongly taken by CDC boys who are after our cars all day,” Paul Wonyean said.

Our correspondent asked a member of the CDC team, and he said, : “Yes, Jeremiah Koung was stopped by NEC officials because he wanted to vote at a place where he did not register. But we are monitoring them here step by step. He is moving from one place to the other and we too have our men monitoring his movement here. We will not give them an inch to cheat,”  Takpor Diah,  a  CDcian said.

In the last election, the opposition Unity party won in Nimba, which is the home of Senator Koung and former rebel leader, now Senator, Prince Johnson.  But following the result, the CDC said it has put in place several mechanisms into place to increase their votes.

New Republic Liberia 6710 posts 0 comments

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

You might also like More from author
14 Comments
  1. betano sign in says

    Excellent article. Keep writing such kind of info on your page.
    Im really impressed by it.
    Hello there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will certainly digg it and for my part suggest
    to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this
    site.

    Reply
  2. znamionowe says

    I have been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area .
    Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website.
    Studying this information So i am satisfied to express that
    I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I
    needed. I such a lot for sure will make sure to do not fail to remember this web site and give it a glance regularly.

    Reply
  3. packwoods vape says

    Greetings! Very useful advice within this article!
    It’s the little changes which will make the biggest
    changes. Many thanks for sharing!

    Reply
  4. shroom chocolate bar says

    Hi are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new
    to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to
    make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!

    Reply
  5. packwoods x runtz disposable vape uk, says

    An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who had been conducting a little research on this.

    And he actually bought me breakfast because I stumbled upon it
    for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this subject here on your internet site.

    Reply
  6. https://linki.ee/login_linetogel says

    Howdy I am so happy I found your blog page, I really found
    you by accident, while I was browsing on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I
    am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot
    for a remarkable post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design),
    I don’t have time to go through it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will
    be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep
    up the fantastic job.

    Reply
  7. nude ai porn nude ai generator porn says

    This is the right site for anyone who really wants to find out about this topic.
    You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really would want
    to…HaHa). You certainly put a new spin on a topic which has been discussed for ages.
    Wonderful stuff, just wonderful!

    Reply
  8. slot gacor says

    I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog.
    Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
    Either way keep up the nice quality writing,
    it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays.

    Reply
  9. aiporncumshot.com says

    I know this web page presents quality based
    articles and other material, is there any other web page which provides these
    data in quality?

    Reply
  10. sga508 says

    I do trust all of the ideas you’ve introduced for your
    post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work.
    Nonetheless, the posts are too short for newbies.

    Could you please lengthen them a little from next time? Thank
    you for the post.

    Reply
  11. Articles says

    Hi Dear, are you in fact visiting this site daily, if so after that you will
    absolutely obtain fastidious experience.

    Also visit my web-site :: Articles

    Reply
  12. Getting Rich From Stocks says

    Can I simply just say what a comfort to uncover somebody that actually
    knows what they’re discussing on the internet.

    You certainly realize how to bring a problem to light and make it
    important. More people have to look at this and understand this side
    of the story. I was surprised that you are not more popular since you certainly possess the gift.

    Reply
  13. eToro says

    Thank you for another wonderful post. The place else may anybody get that kind of information in such an ideal means of writing?

    I have a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such information.

    Reply
  14. iwantu.app safe says

    We absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be
    exactly what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write
    content for yourself? I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write about here.
    Again, awesome site!

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.