UP Vice Standard-bearer Stopped From Voting At Wrong Center

GANTA-Nov 14 The vice standard bearer of the Unity Party (UP), Jeremiah K. Koung was prevented from voting by NEC officials because he went to the wrong center.

“He went to vote to Tokay Hill here, but when he got there, he was prevented from voting because this was not the place he registered to vote. He normally votes to the YMCA compound,” our correspondent said.

When some members of his campaign team were asked, they said, he only went to the center to observe the process but not to vote. That was wrongly taken by CDC boys who are after our cars all day,” Paul Wonyean said.

Our correspondent asked a member of the CDC team, and he said, : “Yes, Jeremiah Koung was stopped by NEC officials because he wanted to vote at a place where he did not register. But we are monitoring them here step by step. He is moving from one place to the other and we too have our men monitoring his movement here. We will not give them an inch to cheat,”Takpor Diah, a CDcian said.

In the last election, the opposition Unity party won in Nimba, which is the home of Senator Koung and former rebel leader, now Senator, Prince Johnson. But following the result, the CDC said it has put in place several mechanisms into place to increase their votes.