‘UP STUCK’

Monrovia-Jan-15-TNR: The man contesting for the Speakership position on the ticket of the Unity Party (UP), Richard N. Koon has said that the Party has abandoned its planned legal action against the citizenship issue of former Deputy Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa.

Earlier, the party had planned to take legal issues against Hon. Koffa on grounds that Cllr. Fonati Koffa who is also contesting for the speakership position is an American citizen.

It was confirmed by Hon. Koon on Spoon Talk.

“We have talked to our legal people to abandon the proposed lawsuit against Cllr J Fonati Koffa,” Representative Koon of District Eleven said.

Even though the party decided to abandon it, sources close to UP said that doing so would lead to a serious constitutional crisis, which could affect the inauguration of president-elect and vice president.

“If they were to do so, it would open Pandora’s Box. The CDC team was ready to challenge the citizenship of many people,” one source said.

The House of Representatives of the incoming 55th National Legislature is expected to go to the polls to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speaker today by Article 49 of the Liberian Constitution.

When elected, the Speaker shall be the Presiding Officer of that august body and ensure proper legislative procedures of the National Legislature.

The statement was also confirmed by the Secretary General of the Unity Party, Amos Tweh disclosed that one of the strategies of the Unity Party to prevent Deputy Speaker Koffa from winning is by challenging his citizenship which was one of the best options under consideration.

“We’re in an election, and we are strategizing. It’s either we go to the election and win him or we find a way to stop him. So, we are reviewing all our options,” Tweh said a few days ago.

This, according to them, is because challenging Cllr. Koffawould postpone the Speakership election, and the inauguration ceremony cannot proceed without a Speaker in place to preside over the session for the inauguration.