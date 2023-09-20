UP, MDR To Launch ‘Don’t Try It’ Rally

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

Days after the opposition Unity Party (UP) in collaboration with the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) officially launched its campaign on September 17, 2023, in Monrovia, the Chairman of the Governing Council of MDR, Senator Prince Y. Johnson has disclosed that plans are underway for the launch of the party’s “Do not try it’ rally shortly.

According to PYJ, the rally is intended to inform the international community and the Coalition for Democratic Change-led Government to ensure that the democratic will of the people is respected on October 10 following the polls.

Speaking recently at his Paynesville residence to appreciate thousands of Unity Party supporters who turned out under the heavy down pour of rain to show to the world that they are ready for a change of leadership, the Nimba County Senator said the people have spoken in a clear tone that President Weah needs to ensure that the elections are free fair and transparent.

Senator Johnson said the Unity Party and the MDR will not accept any result that will not reflect the will of the majority of the Liberian People who have demonstrated their desire to vote out the CDC.

The former strong supporter of President George Weah’s reelection told the media his decision not to support President Weah was due to the president’s inability to work in the interest of the Liberian People.

He said the government under the leadership of President Weah has plunged the country into a transit point for drugs mostly ‘kush’ which is destroying the youthful generation.

The former political leader of the MDR indicated that the CDC is noted for bad governance and corruption, murdering of peaceful citizens, and injustice among others.

Senator Johnson said the country is going bad on a daily basis due to the poor leadership ability of President Weah and his southeasterners who have all of the top positions in the government.

Senator Johnson, who was clear that he was speaking in his capacity as the Governing Council Chairman of the MDR, said the Rescue Team of former Vice President Joseph Boakai would win these elections noting that the people have resolved to democratically remove President Weah.

He disclosed that those Liberians who showed out during the launch of the UP’s campaign did it without any financial inducement noting that UP does not have money.