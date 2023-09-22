UP Diaspora Members Donate To Campaign

The campaign team of the opposition Unity Party (UP) hasreceived a sizable shipment of campaign materials from party members in the diaspora.

The campaign materials were delivered Wednesday September 20, 2023. The UP-USA/Canada and all partisans as well as the entire Diaspora Campaign Collaboration are in full support of the party undertakings and stand fully prepared to contribute to the success of the rescue Mission, said the partisans who presented the donation in Monrovia on behalf of the Diaspora team, partisans Adana S. Paye and Amos Weefur.

The delegation said the donation was their way of supporting the Unity Party’s strategic goal of winning the forthcoming October Presidential and Legislative Elections. The team members called on every citizen to join the rescue team in order to improve Liberia, noting that UP is the only constructive alternative that can put smiles on the faces of Liberians.

The National Campaign Team of the Unity Party on behalf of the former ruling party, received donations of T-shirts, chairs, and stickers from the Unity Party USA/Canada Dynamic Ambassadors/Diaspora Campaign Collaboration.

Amos Tweh, National Secretary General of the Unity Party accepted the donation on behalf of the Campaign Manager and lauded the group of donors for the supplies. He pointed out that throughout time; the UP-USA/Canada had proven to be a reliable partner for the UP National Leadership in Liberia.

At the same time, he urged other partisans residing home and abroad to follow the UP-USA/Canada’s lead in contributing to the campaign team of the former ruling Unity party.

The supplies according to Mr. Tweh will be used for the intended purpose. He urged those who were still unsure to board the rescue train to come over emphasizing that there were ample rooms for everyone.

He stressed that the people will be the ones driving the changeas the party’s agenda will place a strong emphasis on education because a society with a high level of education is one that is flourishing.

”We will not allow the resources of this country to be mortgaged by a few people for their selfish interests. If economic expansion must result from the exploitation of our resources, it must be fair to all of our people and accompany development,” Tweh noted.

He added, ”This revolution and the growing mass movement will encourage our people to support the Unity Party on October 10, guarantee our victory, oust the decadent and ineffective CDC Leadership led by George Weah and work together to recapture the soul of our country. As we are ready to bring in a new administration that encourages all Liberians to have hope,prosperity and unity,” he concluded.