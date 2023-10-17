UP Action Undermines NEC Credibility

As the National Elections Commission (NEC) continues to announce preliminary results of the just-ended Presidential and Legislative Elections, some opposition political parties have begun announcing the results of the elections putting it in their own favor.

As a result, many individual groups including civil society organizations, national and international partners, and lately, the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) have spoken against the issue taking the Unity Party to task for what it describes as political recklessness on the party of the former ruling party.

Commenting on the issue, the National Campaign Spokesman of the Coalition for Democratic Change has termed as political recklessness the undemocratic pronouncement of election results by the Unity Party led by its National Chairman Mr. Luther Tarpeh and other senior supporters of the Unity Party includingSenators Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Abraham Darius Dillon and Messrs. Robert Kpadeh and Amos Tweh.

Speaking when he appeared on Freedom FM Face the Issues Talk Show, Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala asserted that such irresponsible and dangerous action on the part of the Unity Party coupled with previous threatening statements uttered by its Standard–bearer, Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai and other party stalwarts including Mo Ali, Joseph Vallai, and Amos Tweh, among others, has the tendency to severely undermine the credibility of the National Elections Commission, provoke violence and undermine the peace and stability of the Liberian state.

Cllr. Gbala reminded the Unity Party that it was on account of such provocative statements and actions the two CDCians were brutally murdered in Foya, Lofa County, another CDCian was stoned to the brink of death, and the Presidential motorcade was attacked during the CDC’s closing rally on October 8, 2023.

Cllr. Gbala warned the Unity Party that all such actions are collectively serious violations not only of the Farmington Declaration but also of various criminal laws of the Liberian state that are punishable by jail time once due process is adduced.

Cllr. Gbala therefore called on all well–meaning Liberians, the Liberia Civil Society Council, the Elections Coordinating Committee, the Interreligious Council of Liberia, ECOWAS, the AU, the European Union, the US Embassy in Monrovia, and other moral guarantors of the Liberian state to condemn in no uncertain terms this blatant act of provocation and incitement by the Unity Party which undermines the Liberian democratic space.

Cllr. Gbala also assured all partisans and supporters of the Mighty CDC that the Weah-Taylor 2023 National Victory Campaign is alive and on course, as always projected and cautioned them to remain calm, law-abiding, and jubilant and to promptly report any illegal and violent actions to the appropriate authorities for legal redress in line with law.