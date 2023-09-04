The National Campaign Spokesman of the Mighty Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has declared that no other political actor seeking the Presidency can match the development record of President Weah in Grand Bassa County.

Speaking to Bassa FM on their flagship morning show when he accompanied the President to Grand Bassa on the campaign tour, Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala intimated that President Weah’s transformation of the Grand Bassa Community College into a 4-year University, his construction of the county’s first Old Folks home, his beautification of the Buchanan Fair Grounds and his massive refurbishing of the Government hospital were all unmatchable achievements by the President.

Cllr. Gbala further called on all well-meaning Bassonians to vote President Weah in the first round to save the country from unnecessary expenditures for the 2nd round and to ensure that transformative development continues to come to Grand Bassa County. The Liberian President is still on the campaign trail in Grand Bassa.