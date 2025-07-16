University of Liberia: UL Makes Historic Leap in Inclusive Education:

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

FENDELL CAMPUS–University of Liberia | July 15, 2025 -In a historic stride towards inclusive education, the University of Liberia (UL) has, for the first time, administered entrance exams to 14 visually impaired candidates — a monumental step that affirms the institution’s commitment to leaving no one behind.

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, thirteen visually impaired individuals sat for the UL Undergraduate Entrance Exam at Lake View on the Fendall campus in Louisiana. An additional visually impaired candidate is scheduled to take the UL Aptitude Test for Graduate and Professional Schools on Monday, July 14.

This unprecedented development marks a turning point for both the University of Liberia and the nation’s educational system, highlighting a growing emphasis on equity and access for students with disabilities.

The breakthrough was spearheaded by the University’s Resource Center for Support Services and Alternative Learning, under the leadership of Mrs. Saydah Williamson Taylor. The center has long served as a support hub for students with special needs, including the visually impaired. According to Mrs. Taylor, this milestone proves that Liberia’s flagship university is determined to shine as a beacon of hope and opportunity.

“I can’t say I am overjoyed I’m in tears. My staff are jumping up. We’re happy that the administration saw a reason to support this initiative and let us try,” said an emotional Mrs. Taylor.

“From today, our fear of whether we can truly serve this population is reduced. We now sharpen our tools and broaden our ideas on how to better educate students with visual, hearing, and physical impairments.”

The initiative was made possible through a collaborative effort between the Resource Center and University Innovation Pod (UniPod), a UL-based program that supports innovation and inclusion in higher education. After engaging Dr. Michael Flowers, Executive Director of UniPod, the Resource Center received technical and logistical support that enabled the rollout of the special entrance exams.

UL President Prof. Dr. Layli Maparyan, a passionate advocate for inclusive education, gave her full endorsement of the plan, aligning it with her broader institutional goal to make the university accessible to all.

“This is a whole new achievement, especially for the President of the University of Liberia,” said Ms. Stephina T. Warner, Director of UniPod, during the entrance session.

“Facilitators were trained all week to understand how to guide and assist the candidates using specialized equipment and techniques.”

The preparation included training sessions for facilitators on the use of Braille materials, assistive devices, and effective communication strategies. These facilitators played a critical role in supporting the visually impaired candidates during the exam.

The visually impaired candidates were part of a larger pool of over 13,000 applicants taking the 2025 UL entrance exams for Undergraduate, Graduate, and Professional Schools. For many of the candidates with disabilities, this was a moment long awaited a dream that had seemed distant, now becoming a tangible reality.

Mr. Jackson Suah, speaking on behalf of the candidates, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the university leadership.

“This is the fulfillment of a dream that so many have waited for. We must say thanks and appreciation to the President, UniPod, and the Office for Students with Special Needs and Alternative Education. Their tireless efforts behind the scenes made this day possible.”

Mrs. Taylor explained that once admitted, visually impaired students will study in the same classrooms as their peers, with support from the Resource Center to provide Braille versions of instructors’ notes and other necessary accommodations.

The successful hosting of the entrance exams marks not just a historic achievement for the University of Liberia, but a powerful message to the nation: inclusive education is not just an aspiration it is now a reality.

