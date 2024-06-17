University of Liberia: UL FACULTY ON STRIKE AGAIN

Monrovia-The University of Liberia Faculty and Staff Association (ULFASA) has unanimously decided to halt all classroom activities at the state-owned university, effective June 14, 2024.

This decision was made during a General Assembly meeting held at the University of Liberia’s Main Campus in Monrovia.

The strike action is a result of ongoing grievances, including delays in salary payments for part-time lecturers, substandard working and learning conditions, and the administration’s failure to meet previously agreed-upon demands. ULFASA has called for the resignation of UL President Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson and his administration, holding them responsible for the unresolved issues.

“The current situation is untenable,” stated a representative from ULFASA during the assembly. “Our part-time lecturers have not received their salaries on time, the working and learning conditions are poor, and the administration has continuously failed to honor our agreements. We can no longer stand by while these issues persist.”

ULFASA has issued a stern warning to all lecturers to stay away from the university premises. The association has also threatened to take action against any departments that defy this directive. This strike comes at a critical time, coinciding with the students’ final exam period, which may significantly impact their academic progress.

The decision to strike reflects the growing frustration among faculty and staff over the administration’s handling of their concerns. ULFASA’s demands for better conditions and timely salary payments have been ongoing, but little progress has been made, leading to this drastic measure.

“The administration’s neglect of our demands is unacceptable,” said another ULFASA member. “We are committed to providing quality education, but we cannot do so under these conditions. It is time for Dr. Nelson and his administration to step down and make way for leadership that will prioritize the needs of both staff and students.”

The strike’s impact on the university community will be closely watched in the coming days, as students and staff await a response from the administration. The call for the resignation of Dr. Nelson and his administration marks a significant escalation in the ongoing disputes between ULFASA and the university’s leadership.