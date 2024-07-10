University of Liberia: ADJUSTS ACADEMIC CALENDAR

Monrovia:The Office of Academic Affairs at the University of Liberia (UL) has released new dates in the University’s adjusted academic calendar for the Second Semester of 2022/2023.

The adjusted academic calendar was released after the Visitor, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the UL Board of Trustees, and the UL Administration constructively engaged and addressed concerns that led to weeks of protests by the faculty, students, and staff of the University.

According to the adjusted academic calendar, course lectures will end on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

In the adjusted calendar, the final examination for Undergraduate and Graduate Students will be administered beginning Monday, July 15, 2024, and will conclude on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The final exam for freshmen and Senior Students will be administered on Monday, July 15, 2024, and climax on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Similarly, the final exam for sophomore and Junior Students will be administered from Monday, July 22, 2024, to Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The deadline for the submission of freshmen and Senior Students’ grades is set for July 25, 2024, while the deadline for the submission of grades for sophomore and Junior Students is set for August 5, 2024. Additionally, grade report access begins on August 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, the UL Management Team, in close consultation with the UL Board of Trustees, has set September 2, 2024, as the start date for the 104th Commencement Convocation activities.

Already, the UL Office of Enrolment Services (OES) has commenced the process of vetting prospective graduates for the 104th Commencement Convocation.