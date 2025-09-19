Unionizing Security Firms Poses Threats, Warns Sen. Cyrus

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA–The Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense, Security, and Veteran Affairs, said any attempts to unionize security firms in the country poses serious threats to national security.

Senator Momo Cyrus’ statement is seen as a typical denounciation of a plan said to be backed by the government to unionize private security firms.

He accused the Liberia Labour Congress (LLC) of singling out his security firm, SEGAL, which provides security for ArcelorMittal Liberia.

He Wednesday during a press conference that “The issue about private security being unionized—we haven’t seen it before in this country since private security started in the 1950s.

,” he said. “Private securities are hired by institutions to provide coverage. Their sole responsibility is to protect those institutions. We cannot allow them to function as a union.”

Cyrus accused the LLC, working through the Ministry of Labor, of pursuing unionization primarily to disrupt SEGAL’s operations at ArcelorMittal, while leaving other major concessions untouched.

“How do you unionize one private security at a particular institution and leave out the others?” he asked. “This is why we are going to stop that until the private security sector can become a formal sector following major stakeholder dialogue.”

According to him, the selective enforcement could destabilize operations at critical concessions, including mining companies central to Liberia’s economy.

The senator argued that the Ministry of Justice — not the Ministry of Labor — has regulatory authority over the sector and called for policy dialogue between the two ministries before any unionization effort.

“Just as the Liberia National Police, Liberia Immigration Service, and Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency cannot be unionized because their work is tied to the protection of life and property, the same applies to private security institutions,” he said.

Cyrus added that without government classification of pay rates and industry standards, the sector remains informal and unprepared for unionization.