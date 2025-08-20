UNHCR Launches 5-Day Training For LRRRC Staff

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has begun a five-day capacity-building workshop in Monrovia to strengthen the ability of Liberian Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) staff to manage refugee cases and uphold international protection standards.

The training, running from August 18 to 22, 2025, at the Cape Hotel in Mamba Point, brings together 26 LRRRC protection officers. It is part of a broader regional strategy to transfer responsibilities for refugee protection into national systems while ensuring displaced persons are fully included.

According to the agenda, the program, formally called the UNHCR ProGres v4 Training, is focused on international protection principles, operational procedures, data management, and standardized practices aligned with UNHCR guidelines. Trainers are delivering modules on case management, referrals, counseling, and refugee status determination, while also emphasizing the importance of personal data protection and confidentiality.

Sessions on the first day covered protection strategies, individual case management, and an introduction to ProGres v4 — the refugee registration and case management platform. Participants engaged in discussions on displacement trends and the inclusion of refugees in national systems, with trainers guiding them through practical exercises and case studies.

The agenda further outlines training on advanced ProGres functions, including creating registration groups, managing individual records, and handling consent procedures. Modules also address fraud prevention, assistance management, and follow-up mechanisms to ensure accountability.

Upon completion, the 26 participants are expected to be better equipped to address the rights and needs of refugees and asylum seekers with greater confidence and competence. UNHCR officials underscored that this initiative provides both the agency and its Liberian government partner a platform to strengthen coordination in protection, identity management, and assistance services.

The workshop is facilitated by senior officials from UNHCR and the LRRRC, with trainers drawn from both organizations.