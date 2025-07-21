UNDP: UNDP, UL Launch Holiday Tech Camp For Kids

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

MONROVIA-The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Liberia, in collaboration with the University of Liberia (UL), has officially launched a Holiday Tech Camp (HTC) aimed at empowering children with essential 21st-century digital skills.

Running from July 16 to August 16, 2025, the camp targets children aged 7 to 16 from primary, elementary, and secondary schools. Sessions are being held at the University Innovation Pod (UniPod) located at Lake View on UL’s Fendall Campus in Louisiana, Montserrado County.

Facilitating the month-long program are Mr. Nzometiah Nervis and Mr. Njita Arnaud Tenkan, two highly experienced tech educators from Cameroon. Their wealth of experience in working with young learners across Africa is expected to enrich the learning experience for Liberian children.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, access to technology and innovation is more important than ever. The Holiday Tech Camp seeks to ensure that Liberian children are not left behind. The program offers a dynamic curriculum featuring coding, electronics, robotics, drone technology, 3D printing, virtual reality, digital storytelling, cyber safety, sustainability, digital creativity, and climate tech.

By engaging in hands-on activities, participants are encouraged to develop creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills key foundations for thriving in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) fields.

The initiative is aligned with Liberia’s ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, particularly in education and innovation. It also supports global development targets, including:

SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 5: Gender Equality, SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth ,SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

Though currently being piloted in Monrovia, the Holiday Tech Camp is expected to expand into other counties in the near future. Through structured sessions, interactive tools, and dedicated mentorship, HTC aims to inspire the next generation of Liberian digital innovators.

In the digital age, technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and drone systems are transforming industries. Preparing children to understand and utilize these tools ensures they are well-equipped to navigate and lead in tomorrow’s global economy.

UNDP’s involvement in the camp also complements its broader digital education initiatives, including the Frontier Tech Bootcamp for youth aged 17–30 and the AI Master’s Program in partnership with the University of Liberia.

A key moment of the camp’s opening week is the orientation tour of the University of Liberia and the Liberia UniPod, offering children and their guardians a first-hand look at the country’s emerging technology and innovation infrastructure.

With this Holiday Tech Camp, UNDP and UL are not only nurturing young talent but also laying the foundation for a digitally skilled, innovation-driven Liberia.

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.