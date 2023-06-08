UNDP Supports EPA To Beat Plastic Pollution

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA-As part of the observance of World Environment Day, The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is providing support to the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) to mobilize about 200 youths in Buchanan to clean the city and its beach of plastic waste.

The youths, according to the UNDP, will join the Buchanan Eco-Brigade to restore the glory of Buchanan.

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on 5 June and encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

First celebrated in 1973, Word Environment Day has been a platform for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, overpopulation, global warming, sustainable development and wildlife crime

