UN Liberia Commences Two Days Journalistic Training

By Perry B. Zordyu Email: zordyuperryb@gmail.com

United Nations Liberia has begun two-day journalism training on Media Empowerment for Sustainable Development for media practitioners in Monrovia.

According to Mrs. Gradiah Bou Hussein, the training will enable journalists have specialized reporting on Sustainable Development Goals. Mrs. Hussein believes that for said to materialize, journalists will be the best option due to what she calls direct interaction with the people.

The UN Liberia Associate Communications Coordinator noted that though UN is an international organization which seeks to foster social-economy inclusion to governments across the world, it is of most importance to have spread out the message of Sustainable Development Goals which is very paramount to all UN countries.

She lauded partners and at the same time, cautioned journalists to refrain from usage of names that have the propensity of causing violence in and among the public especially during these critical electoral period.

The UN Associate Communications Coordinator furthered stressed the need for Liberian journalists, especially thoseattending the two-day training to basically focus on the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals that would help boost the appetite of the UN when messages of these are constantly reaching the people.

“It is very inappropriate to use words like, “zogos,” disadvantage youths on young Liberians who we think can also make impactsin society. It will be helpful and pleasant to use “at risk youths” for our brothers and sisters and it is from this background that the United Nations is to launch the UN Hub in the coming months in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County,” she added.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.

At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals which are an urgent call for action by all countries including developed and developing in a global partnership which recognizes that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth as well as tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.

The SDGs build on decades of work by countries and the UN, including the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the Division for Sustainable Development Goals providessubstantive support and capacity building for the SDGs and their related thematic issues.