UN Celebrates Int’l Volunteer Day

By: Perry B. Zordyu

The United Nations has celebrated International Volunteer Day in Monrovia with a call for volunteers to increase their appetite for better working relationship.

Speaking during the program, UN Country Coordinator for Volunteer Programme said it is in recognition of volunteers thatthe day is celebrated for more than one billion people worldwide who are contributing their time and skills to creating a better, safer, more caring and peaceful world.

Madam Doris Maholo Saydee furthered that this year’s theme,”If Everyone Did,” underscores the importance of collective action, cooperation and people-led solutions to global challenges like poverty, inequalities, conflict, the climate crisis, food insecurity and more.

Madam Maholo Saydee stressed that in every community on the planet, Volunteers are taking action to support the most vulnerable people including in the midst of conflict and other humanitarian emergencies.

The UN Country Coordinator Volunteer Programme noted that young volunteers are joining the fight for climate action, pressing governments, businesses and policymakers to take the decisions needed to end this planetary emergency.

She at the same time urged volunteers across the country to recommit to ensuring that all people can lend their energies to shaping a better future.

Every year December 5, the world celebrates Volunteers for their immense contribution to society as they are the largest giver which is being recognized to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Meanwhile, the program was held over the weekend in Sinkorunder the theme, “If Everyone Did,” and brought together representatives from the United Nations, ECOWAS Commission, Liberians the Unite & Voice of the Voiceless as well as UNDP Liberia.