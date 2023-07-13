UL, UNISA Signs MOU For Students Exchange Program, Others

MONROVIA-The University of Liberia and the University of South Africa (UNISA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for several programs including a students exchange program

According to Journalist Charles Yates who is in South Africa, the MOU seeks to promote faculty exchange, students exchange, research, and capacity building between the two universities.

Journalists disclosed that the signing ceremony took place in Johannesburg on Monday at the University of South Africa. Each college will draw out an operational plan of activities, consistent with the terms of the MOU.

The three-man delegation from the University of Liberia included the President, Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson, Jr., Dr. Charles Asumana Sr., Associate Professor and Dean of the College of Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (CoSTECC) of the University of Liberia (UL). Others are Dr. Alvin Slewion Jueseah‎, Assistant Professor and Chairman, Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Sciences-University of Liberia.

Professor Puleng Lenka Bula, Principal and Vice Chancellor signed on behalf of the UNISA.