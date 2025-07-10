U.S. Pushes more African Countries to Accept Deported Migrants

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

WASHINGTON—As President Trump met Wednesday with the leaders of five West African countries, his administration was pushing them to accept migrants deported by the U.S. whose home countries refuse them or are slow to take them back, according to an internal document and current and former U.S. officials.

Before the leaders of Liberia, Senegal, Mauritania, Gabon and Guinea-Bissau arrived at the White House for the summit on economic and security issues, the State Department sent each country requests to take in migrants, underscoring the overlap between the administration’s aggressive deportation campaign and its foreign policy.

Trump appeared to allude to the U.S. requests during the Wednesday summit. “I hope we can bring down the high rates of people overstaying visas, and also make progress on the safe third country agreements,” he said during opening remarks.

The U.S. proposal calls for the countries to accept the “dignified, safe, and timely transfer from the United States” of third country nationals, according to an internal State Department document provided to governments in the region that was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The countries would have to agree not to return transferred migrants “to their home country or country of former habitual residence until a final decision has been made” on their claims for asylum in the U.S., according to the document.

It is unclear whether any of the countries who met with Trump on Wednesday have agreed to the U.S. proposal. None of the African leaders mentioned it during the public portion of the meeting. (122) LIVE_ President Trump meets with African leaders – YouTube

The White House and State Department didn’t respond to questions about the document and the requests to the countries. The embassies of Liberia, Senegal, Mauritania, Gabon and Guinea-Bissau didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The administration has been looking for additional countries to take migrants since striking a deal with Panama in February, under which a planeload of more than 100 migrants, mostly from the Middle East, was sent to the Central American nation.

In May immigration officials sought to send eight migrants to South Sudan, only one of whom was born there. Trump officials have said the men were previously convicted of crimes ranging from robbery to sexual assault and murder. The administration argued the president had the authority to remove serious criminals from the U.S. and send them to other countries if their home countries refuse to take them.

Courtesy: Reuters/Wall Street Journal

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.