U.S. Gov’t Wants Overstayed Liberian Diplomats Leave

Credible reports coming out of Washington D.C. says the Department of State has informed the Government of Liberia through its Embassy near Washington, of the immediate vacating of some of its overstayed Diplomats without delay.

The transcript of which is in the possession of this paper noted that the action is in accordance with the Department of States’ accreditation policy first introduced in the Department’s diplomatic note No. 21-1262 dated August 2, 2021.

This new policy highlights the duration of accreditation acceptance of certain bilateral foreign mission members assigned to embassies, consular posts, and miscellaneous foreign government offices in the United States.

The Department of State further reminded the Government of Liberia through its Embassy that this new policy does not apply to Chiefs of Mission, Deputy Chiefs of Mission, Charge d’Affaires, or individuals in A-2 nonimmigrant status accepted by the Department of State as being “permanently resident in” the United States for purposes of the Vienna Conventions.

“The Embassy made referred to the enclosed list of its mission members whose accreditation has been terminated or will no longer be accepted by the end of 2023. Furthermore, the Embassy receives an email notice providing a 45-day reminder for those whose accreditation will be terminated. “

“To date, the Department has not received an exception request -2- from the Embassy regarding the individuals who have or will be terminated. As a reminder, the Embassy may submit requests for exception to the accreditation policy via diplomatic note from the date of this note through August 18, 2023. “

“At a minimum, each request must include the following information for each individual for whom an exception is sought; name and PID number for each individual; requested duration of extension for each individual; justification for each individual; if an individual is assuming a new bilateral position please provide; the proposed future assignment; and the proposed future assignment tour length The Embassy may submit requests to OFM-Policy@state.gov.” The Department of States statement read.

The Department’s Office of Foreign Missions stated that it will consider each request on a case-by-case basis. Absent an exception from OFM, the mission members have been or will be terminated as noted in the attachment. They will have 30 days to either change their status or depart the country after their termination date.

