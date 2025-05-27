U.S. Government Donates Lifesaving Endoscopic Medical Equipment to 14 Military Hospital

Monrovia – On May 23, 2025, the United States Government, through the Department of Defense’s Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster Assistance, and Civic Aid (OHDACA) program, has donated more than $150,000 worth of lifesaving endoscopic medical equipment to the Armed Forces of Liberia’s (AFL) 14 Military Hospital.

The high-tech equipment will enable the hospital to screen, diagnose, and treat gastrointestinal illnesses, including cancer, using minimally invasive procedures. With this donation, 14 Military Hospital becomes one of the first medical facilities in Liberia to offer these advanced diagnostic and treatment capabilities, improving outcomes for patients and helping to build a more capable and self-reliant health system.

U.S. military medical professionals are also providing training to AFL staff to ensure the equipment is used effectively. This hands-on engagement not only enhances Liberia’s medical readiness but also strengthens coordination between U.S. and Liberian forces.

Such cooperation promotes regional stability and preparedness, contributing to conditions that serve the long-term interests of both nations.

The United States has made multiple, sustained investments in 14 Military Hospital. In November 2024, the U.S. funded the opening of a dedicated Tuberculosis Clinic at the facility.

Continued collaboration through medical exchanges and professional development programs helps ensure that AFL medical staff are equipped to meet the needs of both military personnel and the wider public.

The donation coincided with a week-long subject matter expert exchange at the hospital led by the Michigan National Guard, which has partnered with the AFL since 2009 through the U.S. Department of Defense’s State Partnership Program. As a “Force for Good,” the Michigan Guard has played a key role in strengthening the AFL’s operational capacity, fostering institutional development, and promoting shared values of service and accountability.

During the exchange, Guard personnel donated essential medical supplies, including personal protective equipment, bandages, syringes, and other items.