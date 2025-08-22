U.S Congressmen Underline Importance Of Sustained Investment In Liberia

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two U.S. Congressmen, John Jack and Representative Gabriel Felix Kofi Ano, have emphasized the importance of sustained investment in Liberia’s Education Sector.

Senator Jack and Representative Ano made a firm commitment to advocate for continued support to the country’s Education Sector during a one-day visit to the Ministry of Education, to assess the impact of USAID’s support on the country’s educational development.

The visit on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, brought together key stakeholders, including officials of the Ministry of Education, school administrators, and development partners. The delegation’s mission was aimed at understanding how the United States’ foreign aid, particularly through USAID, is shaping the future of education in Liberia.

The Congressmen expressed their desire to learn as much as possible about the impacts of the recent cuts, while also hearing directly from local leaders about areas of progress.

In a related development, Deputy Education Minister for Administration, Nekpeh Forkpa, thanked the U.S government for its longstanding support to Liberia’s Education Sector. Minister Forkpa highlighted the critical role USAID has played in strengthening Liberia’s education system, particularly through teacher training programs and institutional capacity building.

He said,” USAID’s support enabled thousands of students to pursue education locally and abroad, while also helping to establish systems for data collection and analysis that inform national education policy”.

The Deputy Education Minister noted that the recent adjustments to USAID programming have forced Liberia to make internal shifts, including reallocating resources and assuming direct responsibility for initiatives such as school feeding.