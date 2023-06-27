U.S. Congressional Staff Delegation Visits S/Leone, Liberia

MONROVIA-United States Senate Professional Staff Member, John Tomaszewski is visiting Sierra Leone and Liberia from June 21-29.

According to a release from the office of Mr. Tomaszewski, a Senior Professional Staff Member on the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations for Ranking Member Jim Risch (Republican-Idaho) will meet with a variety of government and civil society actors to examine democracy, governance, and human rights issues, particularly in relation to elections, in both Sierra Leone and Liberia.

The Congressional Staff Delegations regularly visit and meet with U.S. Embassy teams around the world as part of the Legislative Branch’s oversight of the Executive Branch departments, the budget, and U.S. development assistance.