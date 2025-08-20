Tubman University Rolls Out Red Carpet For New Students

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By: Emmanuel Tarpeh Quiah

William V.S. Tubman University (TU) has rolled out the red carpet for its newest scholars, hosting a vibrant New Student Orientation for Semester I of the 2025/2026 academic year.

The all-day program, organized by the Department of Student Clubs and Activities under the leadership of Mr. Jorenzo Nyenati and supervised by Mr. David Hne Erskine, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Services, was designed to guide freshmen through the university’s academic, social, and cultural landscape.

The orientation featured speeches from university administrators, interactive sessions, and departmental presentations highlighting the services available to help students thrive both inside and outside the classroom.

Mr. Nyenati, addressing the gathering, underscored the importance of the initiative. “This program is about more than policies and procedures—it builds a sense of belonging, leadership, and community among our incoming students,” he said.

For many freshmen, the program was both exciting and inspiring. “I feel really motivated after today,” said Mary Johnson, a freshman in the College of Agriculture. “I came here nervous, but now I know I am not alone. The university has so many opportunities.”

Another student, Samuel Toe, who enrolled in the College of Education, expressed his enthusiasm: “This orientation gave me hope. I now understand the support systems in place to help us succeed academically and socially.”

Administrators described the orientation as the first step in building a successful academic journey. The event also created an opportunity for students to network with faculty, staff, and peers, setting the tone for collaboration and leadership development.

As the program concluded, TU’s campus buzzed with optimism, with new students eager to embrace their roles as part of the university community. The 2025/2026 orientation, organizers say, is not just a beginning—it is the foundation for the future leaders of Liberia.