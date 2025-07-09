Transport: Ministry of Transport Launches Day-Long Road Safety Training for Commercial Drivers in Montserrado

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

MONROVIA-In a renewed push to reduce the alarming rate of road accidents and reinforce safe driving practices across Liberia, the Road Safety Secretariat at the Ministry of Transport has announced a major day-long training initiative aimed at commercial drivers in Montserrado County.

The training will begin this August and is expected to reach hundreds of drivers who ply some of the busiest and most accident-prone corridors in the capital city and its surroundings.

The initiative is being sponsored by the National Road Fund of Liberia and is expected to involve seasoned road safety experts from the Ministry of Transport and traffic professionals** from the Liberia National Police’s (LNP) Traffic Division.

Road accidents have become one of the leading causes of injury and death in Liberia, with Monrovia being the epicenter of some of the most frequent and devastating incidents. According to a 2024 report from the Liberia National Police, more than 1,700 road crashes were recorded nationwide, with the highest numbers occurring in urban Montserrado.

Speaking on the upcoming training, Mr. Wonusue, the head of the Road Safety Secretariat at the Ministry of Transport, said:

“This training is not just another workshop. It’s a targeted intervention to engage the very people who drive our roads daily — commercial taxi drivers, kehkeh riders, and motorcyclists. They are at the frontline of road use, and their behavior has a direct impact on road safety.”

The one-day session will focus on several key safety principles, particularly the understanding and proper interpretation of road signs, respect for pedestrian crosswalks, and the need to reduce speed near markets and schools — two of the most congested and vulnerable zones for pedestrians.

“Many drivers are not properly informed about the meanings of common traffic signs,” said Inspector Sarah Kpadeh of the Liberia National Police Traffic Division. “Some ignore stop signs, yield signs, and speed limit markings either out of ignorance or disregard. This training will help correct that.”

In addition, the training will also cover:

Safe overtaking and lane discipline

The use of seatbelts and helmet protection

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

The dangers of mobile phone use while driving

Emergency response tips and accident reporting

Several commercial drivers interviewed at the Duala and Red Light transportation hubs expressed optimism about the training but called for it to be extended beyond just one day.

Joseph Kollie, a commercial taxi driver operating between Old Road and Broad Street, stated:

“We face daily pressure on these roads — bad roads, impatient passengers, and no proper training. If the Ministry is coming to help us understand the rules and improve how we work, we welcome it. But I think one day is not enough.”

Meanwhile, Fatu Kromah, a female kehkeh rider, added:

“Most people think kehkeh riders don’t respect traffic laws, but sometimes we don’t even know what the signs mean. I want to learn more, especially about pedestrian crossings.”

The Ministry of Transport says it is taking note of these concerns and may consider expanding the training into quarterly sessions across all counties with the support of other transport sector stakeholders.

The National Road Fund of Liberia, which is financing the training, has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring road funds are used not just for infrastructure but also for public safety education and driver development.

“We are supporting this initiative because safe roads are not just about building highways. It’s about ensuring that the users of the roads — drivers, riders, and pedestrians — understand how to behave properly. Our long-term goal is to contribute to a culture of safety on Liberian roads.”

The training also aligns with broader government efforts to reduce fatalities and injuries under the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021–2030, a global initiative adopted by Liberia and many other nations.

The Ministry is calling on all commercial drivers and transport unions in Montserrado to register for the training through their respective leaderships or at the Ministry’s headquarters. Participation certificates will be issued to drivers who complete the program, which may later serve as a basis for future licensing or driving permit updates.

Deputy Minister for Land and Rail Transport, Hon. Natt said the Ministry is serious about enforcing road safety going forward:

“This training is a starting point, but enforcement will follow. We want to educate first — and then regulate. After this, those who continue to ignore safety rules will face penalties.”

The Ministry is also working closely with the Federation of Road Transport Union of Liberia (FRTUL) and other sector players to ensure smooth coordination, maximum attendance, and practical follow-up actions.

