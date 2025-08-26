Tragic Discovery In Kakata

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In a shocking incident, the lifeless body of Jonah Fineboy, known by his alias “Sweet Candy,” has been discovered in a swamp near the St. Augustine Episcopal School in Kakata. The body was found by local residents who reported the grim discovery to authorities.

Details surrounding the circumstances of Fineboy’s death remain unclear, prompting concern and speculation among community members.

The local population has gathered near the site, anxiously awaiting the arrival of state security forces, particularly the Liberia National Police, to conduct an investigation. Authorities have not yet released any information regarding the cause of death or any potential foul play.

The community is in a state of shock as they remember Fineboy, a police aide who was known to many in the area.

As the investigation unfolds, residents are calling for transparency and swift action from law enforcement to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident. The presence of the Liberia National Police is anticipated to provide answers and ensure the safety of the community during this unsettling time.

Local leaders are encouraging calm and unity as they await further information from the authorities. The case draws attention to broader issues of safety and security in the region, as the community grapples with the implications of such a distressing event.