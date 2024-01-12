TO BE SANCTIONED?



Monrovia-Jan-12-TNR: As the deadline for outgoing officials of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Government to declare their exit assets expired December 12, 2023, the Liberia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has exposed high-profile officials who vehemently refused to declare their exit assets.

By their refusal to abide by this law, there is high possibility of them being sanctioned by the LACC in line with law.

The LACC, mandated by Liberia’s 2014 Code of Conduct, disclosed its first list of non-compliant government figures yesterday, invoking Section 5.2 (o)(vi) of the amended LACC Act of 2022 to recommend legislative sanctions for breach of Asset Declaration Guidelines.

Among the list of possible sanction within the purview of the LACC, ranges from either withholding compensation to denial of government services and barring from future government positions among others. The LACC’s move sends shockwaves through the political elite, prompting questions about accountability and transparency.

“If the LACC can sanction these officials, it will mean well for this country and our democratic process. When they talk about sanction, it should not only be US sanction, but Liberia sanction,” Daniel S. Flomo, a student at the University of Liberia said.

In its latest list released yesterday, LACC named National Port Authority Managing Director Diana Nebo,(who is out of the country), Liberia National Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue, Deputy Inspector General/Operations Melvin Sackor, Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Agency Managing Director Archie N. Donmo, and NSA Deputy Director for Special Service Sam Siryon, for failing to comply with asset declaration mandates.

As the LACC gears up to collaborate with key government entities like the Ministry of Finance, Liberia Revenue Authority, Public Procurement and Concession Commission, Liberia Business Registry, and the National Identity Registry, the fate of non-compliant officials hangs in the balance.

At the same time, LACC is calling on all public officials to comply as the Commission has vowed to update the list weekly until the Exit Declaration process concludes.

With names of influential figures surfacing, Liberia stands at a crossroads. Will this unprecedented crackdown redefine the nation’s fight against corruption or expose the limits of its anti-corruption efforts?

This ongoing exercise promises to keep the public engaged, with the LACC committed to publishing updated listings on its official website, in print, and across electronic media. The question remains, “Can Liberia’s elite weather this storm of accountability, or will the exposed officials face the consequences of their non-compliance? This is the baffling question on the minds of Liberians as the exercise continues.