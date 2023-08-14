Tip Me-Liberia, Context Sign Agreement

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Tip Me-Liberia has signed an agreement with Conex Energy Petroleum Distribution Company.

This new addition allows TipMe customers to pay for gas or fuel at all 30 Conex service stations across Liberia.

Laureine Guilao, CEO of TipMe narrated that this relationship supports their commitment to bring more value to their customers. TipMe Wallet continues to get stronger and offers more options for customers to live a cashless life.

“TipMe, a Liberia own company launched in September 2020, is a mobile electronic payment services, provider with an array of services ranging from money transfer, bill payment services, international remittance, and much more,” said Mrs. Guilao.

The TipMe brand is focused on developing and growing a cashless ecosystem by offering useful financial solution to its growing base of customers.

Mrs. Guilao pointed out that TipMe’s platform provides a host of convenient bill payment services including LEC & JEP token purchases, airtime purchases for network operators across Africa, internet service payments and television subscription payments.

The CEO reminded Tip Me users that they can also pay for goods and services at their favorite restaurants, hotels, and also pay for goods and supermarkets without the need for physical cash.

Furthermore, Liberians living abroad can send money to their family and friends with Tip Me wallets using any visa or MasterCard or through BNB, MoneyGram, Western Union, and Ria Transfer services she added.

Mrs. Guilao disclosed that Tip Me now has a footprint across four counties including Montserrado, Margibi, Nimba and Bong with over 200+ agent points to enable its customers conveniently cash-out funds.

Tip Me also offers a cash delivery service to its customers in and around Monrovia.

The CEO also added that countries in the sub-region are gradually growing into cashless economies and developing their e-commerce environment to facilitate easy access to goods and services. Tip Me is leading the way for Liberia to become a cashless economy.