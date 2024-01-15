THREE ARRESTED WITH ‘KUSH’ IN NIMBA

By Mark B. Dumbar

Monrovia-Jan-15-TNR: The Liberia Joint Security assigned at the Sanniquellie Welcome Gate Checkpoint has arrested three persons said to be in possession of 35 plastic of ‘kush.’

According to a report, the three suspects were traveling from Ganta with a huge quantity of ‘kush’ when they were pursued and arrested by a team of joint security officers near a little village.

Sources confirmed that the three suspects were riding on a motorbike from Ganta city with the ‘kush’ to an unknown destination.

‘Kush is a dangerous narcotic substance taken in by several young people. The drug is said to be killing many young people in the country, while others are engaged in criminal activities across the country.

Our sources further confirmed that when the suspects approached the Sanniquellie Welcome Gate Checkpoint, they were advised by an Immigration Officer to pack the motorbike and at the checkpoint in Sanniquellie.

According to a report, the joint securities at the Sanniquellie checkpoint were informed that the men were carrying 35 plastic bags of ‘kush’ with them.

Sources furthered that the three men placed the plastic bags in which the ‘kush’ were stored under the seat of the motorbike. According to the report, the three suspects were ordered by the immigration officer to lift up the seat of the motorbike. Upon lifting the seat, the 35 bags of plastic were discovered under the of the bike.

Meanwhile, the three suspects have been arrested by Immigration Officers and turned over to the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) for onward investigation. The arrest was made over the weekend in Sanniquellie City, Nimba County.