Theater Renovation Process On Course

The Monrovia City Corporation says it is compelled to issue a statement to address a recent video that has gone viral on Facebook regarding the status of the theater at the City Hall.

MCC noted in a release that while the theater needs renovation and modernization, the city government wishes to clarify that any media assertions that the theater was abandoned or imminently dangerous are incorrect and unfair reporting.

According to the release, contrary to the deliberate misrepresentation of the facts, the city corporation under the leadership of Mayor John-Charuk Siafa, has taken practical steps for the renovation of the theater which was inherited in ruins.

Giving the facts about the theater’s condition, the Corporation noted that after inheriting the facility in ruins and being extremely cognizant of our revenue generation and service enhancement initiatives, the Monrovia City Corporation Published a Request for Expression of Interest (EOI), to upgrade and modernize its facilities, including the theater.

“The MCC is seeking to do so through a Public Private Partnership (PPP), an initiative that seeks to transform the theater into a state-of-the-art facility that meets international standards for hosting diverse events including, corporate gathering, government meetings, cultural activities and entertainment shows,” the release added.

The release furthered, “It is important to note that the Expression of Interest for the renovation of the theater and other facilities, were published in three of the local dailies, including, the Inprofile Daily, Inquirer and the News Newspaper. Copies of the publications are available at the city Hall and can be further verified through the above-mentioned media institutions.”

“In addition to the publication of EOI’s, the Mayor has personally led several development partners and foreign dignitaries on a guided tour of the theater and other facilities at the city Hall with the aim of soliciting their intervention, and discussions are well on course but it is a process and not an event,” MCC further clarified.

It added that since his appointment as Mayor of the Monrovia City Corporation, the entity has been on a steady transformational roadmap making substantial progress in a variety of areas including, capacity building, youth empowerment, internal reforms and finding concrete solutions to addressing challenges posed by waste while at the same time leading the charge to reposition Monrovia as a Modern African city.

The Public Affairs Department of MCC said under the leadership of Mayor Siafa, the MCC’s transfer stations at Fiamah and Stockton Creek were renovated and modernized in addition to several renovation works at the city Hall. MCC’s UN drive facility as well as the establishment of a one stop shop for the first time at the city hall-making business easy, fast and convenient.

“The Monrovia City Corporation is deeply appalled by the fact that some media practitioners are disinterested in facts and development stories, rather, they are bent on sensationalizing issues, thus presenting a one-sided view and unbalanced story to the public.”

The MCC call on journalists to strive for accuracy and truth in reporting, and not slant a story that seeks to negativity sway public opinion.