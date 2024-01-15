THE RETURN OF FINDLEY?

By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-Jan-15-TNR: The political race for the President Pro-tempore position at the Liberian Senate has intensified between Grand BassaCounty Senator-elect, Gbehzohngar Milton Findley and the ‘Iron Lady’ of Grand Bassa County, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

Senators of the Upper House-the Liberian Senate are expected to go to the polls today to elect the President Pro-tempore of that august body. The Pro-tempore, when elected, will steer the affairs of the Senate along with the Vice President of Liberia who is also President of the Liberian Senate.

Both Findley and Karnga-Lawrence are Senators of Grand Bassa County who are vying for the Prot-temp position on January 15, 2024.

The race between Senator Findley and Senator Karnga-Lawrence will be a historic election for Grand Bassa County as both Senators hail from the same county and are representing the county at the Liberian Senate.

It was speculated that Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence was going on a White Ballot for the Senate Pro-temp position, but Senator Gbehzohngar Findley on Friday, January 12, confirmed of vying for the Pro-temp position thus allowing the race to be viable through the decision by the 30 Senators who will be casting their votes today in the Chamber of the Liberian Senate.

It can be recalled that Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence in the 2020 Special Senatorial Election in Grand Bassa County defeated Senator Gbehzohngar Findley.

The incoming ruling Unity Party and its alliances are supporting Senator Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence for the Pro-temp position, but it is not clear if the incoming opposition, Coalition for Democratic Change Senators will also support Senator Gbehzohngar Findley in this historic race.

Latest information from the Senate revealed that outgoing Pro-Tempore, Albert Chie and Vice President-elect, Jeremiah Koung are heavily lobbying with their colleagues including new Senators for the election of Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.