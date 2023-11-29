The Pan-African Alliance for Transparency and Rule of Law congratulates Liberia

Dakar, November 27, 2023- It is with pride that the Pan-African Alliance for Transparency and Rule of Law (PATROL), an organization which aims to foster Transparency and the respect for the Rule of Law and to act as an engine for development in African countries, would like to extend its most sincere congratulations to H.E. Joseph Nyumah Boakai, on his election to the presidency of the Republic of Liberia. President Boakai’s victory is a great achievement and an honor for his country, Liberia, for the African continent, and for good governance.

PATROL also expresses its deep gratitude to H.E. George Manneh Oppong Weah, the outgoing President, as he acknowledged his defeat and congratulated his opponent. It is an example of civic-mindedness and respect for democratic values.

At a time when high tensions in the world are monopolizing the attention of the international community, the peaceful transition in Liberia must be appreciated and celebrated. Indeed, the victory of the Liberian people will remain in the annals of democracy.

PATROL salutes the people of Liberia and their political leaders for their commitment, courage and determination to defend democracy.

PATROL is convinced that President Boakai will be able to carry out the mission that the Liberian people have entrusted to him and wishes him every success in carrying out his duties.

PATROL is ready to work with Liberian institutions to further enhance transparency, the rule of law, good governance and respect for human rights while promoting reforms that are compatible with and adapted to national justice systems and cultures.

On behalf of PATROL’s Board of Directors, our central governing body, I send our best wishes and encouragement to the Liberian people.

Adama Dieng

Founding President