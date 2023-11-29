The Pan-African Alliance for Transparency and Rule of Law congratulates Liberia

Dakar, November 27, 2023- It is with pride that the Pan-African Alliance for Transparency and Rule of Law (PATROL), an organization which aims to foster Transparency and the respect for the Rule of Law and to act as an engine for development in African countries, would like to extend its most sincere congratulations to H.E. Joseph Nyumah Boakai, on his election to the presidency of the Republic of Liberia. President Boakai’s victory is a great achievement and an honor for his country, Liberia, for the African continent, and for good governance.
PATROL also expresses its deep gratitude to H.E. George Manneh Oppong Weah, the outgoing President, as he acknowledged his defeat and congratulated his opponent. It is an example of civic-mindedness and respect for democratic values.
At a time when high tensions in the world are monopolizing the attention of the international community, the peaceful transition in Liberia must be appreciated and celebrated. Indeed, the victory of the Liberian people will remain in the annals of democracy.
PATROL salutes the people of Liberia and their political leaders for their commitment, courage and determination to defend democracy.
PATROL is convinced that President Boakai will be able to carry out the mission that the Liberian people have entrusted to him and wishes him every success in carrying out his duties.
PATROL is ready to work with Liberian institutions to further enhance transparency, the rule of law, good governance and respect for human rights while promoting reforms that are compatible with and adapted to national justice systems and cultures.
On behalf of PATROL’s Board of Directors, our central governing body, I send our best wishes and encouragement to the Liberian people.
Adama Dieng
Founding President
At this moment I am going away to do my breakfast, afterward having my breakfast
coming over again to read more news.
Hi, i feel that i saw you visited my site thus i came to return the
desire?.I am trying to find issues to enhance my
website!I guess its adequate to make use of some of your concepts!!
This page really has all the information and facts I wanted about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful post. Thank you for providing this
information.
I visited many web sites however the audio quality for audio
songs current at this website is in fact excellent.
Everything is very open with a really clear clarification of the issues.
It was really informative. Your website is useful.
Many thanks for sharing!
It’s in fact very complex in this busy life to listen news on Television, thus I only use web for that purpose, and get the hottest information.
I am now not positive where you are getting your info, but
great topic. I needs to spend a while studying much more or working out more.
Thank you for wonderful info I used to be on the lookout
for this information for my mission.
Good post. I am going through a few of these issues as well..
Having read this I believed it was rather informative.
I appreciate you finding the time and effort to put this information together.
I once again find myself personally spending a significant amount of time both
reading and commenting. But so what, it was
still worth it!
If you would like to take a great deal from this post then you have to apply these strategies to your won webpage.
Hi, yup this paragraph is genuinely good and I have
learned lot of things from it about blogging. thanks.
Adana ilinde hizmet veren, çoğunlukla genç
ve orta yaşlı bayanların para karşılığı yaptığı meslektir.
Adana Escort olarak anal, oral, masaj, ucuz vb gibi hizmet için resmi ve güvenilir
web site olan http://www.adanaescort.com siz ziyaretçilere fotoğraflı ve açıklamalı olarak bayan portföyü
sunar.
It’s enormous that you are getting ideas from this piece of writing
as well as from our discussion made at this place.
Feel free to visit my page :: 먹튀검증
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was once a
leisure account it. Glance advanced to far brought agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we be in contact?
I know this web site provides quality dependent posts and other stuff, is there any
other web page which presents these data in quality?
Also visit my web blog; albaslot
Great article. https://gratisafhalen.be/author/nicholasrum/
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.
I will be sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back down the road.
I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great
writing, have a nice morning!
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a friend who was conducting
a little research on this. And he in fact ordered me breakfast simply because
I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….
Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time to talk about this topic here on your website.