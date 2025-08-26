Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By: Jamesetta D Williams

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has broken silence on the controversial eviction of the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) from its party headquarters, stressing that the matter is a question of legality rather than politics.

Speaking to journalists at the Roberts International Airport upon his arrival from Japan, President Boakai said the government remains committed to the rule of law, emphasizing that no individual, institution, or political party is above the law.

“The law is the law,” he remarked, underscoring that legal processes must be respected regardless of who is affected.

The CDC headquarters, which is in Congo Town, was recently the center of a heated standoff after court officers, backed by state security, carried out an eviction order against the party. The move which sparked public debate and drew sharp reactions from CDC supporters, followed a prolonged legal dispute over ownership of the property.

President Boakai defended his administration from accusations of political witch-hunting, insisting that the action was not driven by the government but by the judiciary enforcing a court decision. “This is not about politics. It is about respecting the law. We cannot build a society where the law is applied selectively,” he added.

The eviction has ignited mixed reactions across the country. While critics accuse the government of fueling political tensions, others argue that the enforcement of court rulings sends a strong message that Liberia is committed to upholding the rule of law under Boakai’s leadership.

As the dust settles, the CDC has vowed to challenge the eviction, while the Boakai administration continues to assure Liberians that its priority is strengthening democratic governance and respect for legal institutions.