Tension: TENSION MOUNTS IN BUDUBURAM

ACCRA- A Serious tension is said to be mounting in Ghana within the Liberian community and Embassy officials following an elections which the Ambassador to Ghana, Musu Jatu Ruhle was accused of manipulating. in its affairs.

There are about five thousand Liberians currently living in Ghana, according to the a Liberian from the Liberian community in Ghana, Charles D. Cooper.

He said, the elections was contested by three candidates, Godfred Quaye, Julia M. Richards and Francis Nasah Knowlden.

According to him, all candidates agreed to have two voting centers, one in Gomoa, and the other at the Embassy. But to their surprise, the Ambassador Her Excellency Madam Musu Jatu Ruhle refused and said there should be on center at the Embassy.

“Due to this, the elections Committee Chairman, Elder Moses N. Brimaganda resigned because such action disenfranchised many Liberians in Ghana.”

According to him, out of 5,000 Liberians, the preferred candidate for the ambassador, madam Ruhle received 120 votes. Many people boycotted the elections because the Ambassador

Made her selection, who was madam Richards.

The group is calling on the Minister of Foreign Affairs to immediately intervene so as to avoid clashes.

Below is the letter of resignation from the Chairman of the Elections Committee.

ORGANIZING COMMITTEE of the LIBERIAN COMMUNITY in GHANA

{LCG}

Buduburam Village, Gomoa East District,

Central Region, Republic of Ghana

Tel: 0242261451 Email: Libcommunityghana@gmail.com

PRESS RELEASE

Date: July 18, 2025

Subject: Voters are going to cast their votes at the place they registered

My beloved Liberians residing in the Republic of Ghana:

On behalf of the Organizing Committee of the Liberian Community in Ghana, I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow’s General Election will be held at two {2} designated polling centers to enable eligible voters exercise their electoral franchise accordingly as per international standard. The two centers are:

1. Greater Accra Region, at the Liberian Embassy and

2. Central Region, at the Valentine Enterprise in the Buduburam village

The Gomoa East District Police Headquarters has already being contacted to provide security coverage on this day. Our Four Hundred and Sixteen {416} registered voters will have the opportunity to express themselves at the polls to ensure a free and fair contest.

I am asking all of our beloved compatriots to cooperate with us doing and after this electioneering that we have decided to give birth to ensure peace and unity among us, Liberians residing in the Republic of Ghana. Kindly join me and the able members of this committee to complete this patriotic process with integrity and transparency, thank you.

To Yahweh the Almighty God be the glory for everything:

Signed,

Elder Moses Nbongorlii Brimaganda

Chairperson

Organizing Committee of the Liberian Community in Ghana

Alphonso Toweh Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.