Temple of Justice: DRAMATIC SCENE AT TEMPLE OF JUSTICE

Monrovia-The ground of the Temple of Justice in Monrovia was a dramatic scene yesterday when Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoharrived few minutes after 10am under a heavy down pour of rain and ordered officers assigned at the court to push party litigants or crowd who have gone to the court for hearing of their cases in the rain.

According to Journalist Garmai Lomo, this dramatic scene occurred on Wednesday in June 5,2024 at about 10:30 am on the grounds of the Temple of Justice in front the Monrovia City Court. Journalist Lomo disclosed that this is not the first time for the Chief Justice to behave in this way.

“Put them outside,” Chief Justice Yuoh was heard ordering the Sheriffs and Bailiffs to push those waiting for their cases under the rain.

“Whether it’s rainy or not,” push them outside and this is not waiting area here,” she further ordered the Sheriffs and Bailiffs to carry out her order.

She also complained about the court officers to the Chief Security at the Temple of Justice concerning their behaviors for not always implementing her ‘no standing and waiting’ order even though it’s not a judicial order.

Following her order, the court officers became to implement it to the fullest by putting lawyers and party litigants outside the rain which sparked out huge outcries by some of those who were waiting for the hearings of their cases.

Chief Justice Yuoh’s vehicles used the corridor of the Monrovia City Court where she met huge crowd waiting for time to go in the Monrovia City Court for the hearing of their cases according to their assigned times.

Since her ascendency as head of the Judiciary, she has ordered court officers not to allow anyone sitting in the court yard when their cases are not ready or have no business to do at the court.

The Monrovia City Court which is the court of first instance has no sitting capacity to host more than twenty people and there is no waiting area within the court corridors where party litigants can sit to wait for their cases time.

‘No standing, no waiting’ is part of the Chief Justice’s legacy of her rebranding process of the Judiciary.

If the rain is good for us, why she didn’t stop under it and she’s not better than us,” one of the party litigants wondered.

“She should remember that we gave her the power because we as citizens voted the President who appointed her,” another party litigants shouted.

Some party litigants wondered why women are always authoritative when they are holding public office. They frownedon the Chief Justice’s action against them. They added, “The attitude of the Chief Justice is worrisome when she is human like us.”