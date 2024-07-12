By Mark N. Mengonfia

Montserrado-In line with President Joseph N. Boakai pronouncement to improve the lives of Liberian youth through technical and vocational education, the Elevation Institute for Technology, an institution into training Liberian with diversities of computer technology, has seen the need to elevate the skills of young and old Liberians in technology.

Christian Taylor said he started the Institute after he failed to partner with people in the field of technology.

“I started going to schools to partnership with them but it did not work well,” he said, adding that he eventually decided to start Elevation Institute of Technology.

“That’s where we are now. It has been a challenge for the past two years, but I made a commitment that we are going to be here for the long run,” he furthered.

Taylor also disclosed that the Tech institute has been in existence since 2022, and that he and his team saw the need to provide the “best quality of technology on grounds that technology is the future.”

As part of the quality they provide, each student is assigned to a computer, and thought practical technology on grounds that the work a student or graduate will do is basically practical and not theoretical.

He bragged of low fees students paying compared to what others charge, noting that for three months, one can get trained in computerized Accounting, Cybersecurity (S+) for four months.

Taylor said his Institute is also offering Mobile & web application system development (back end), computer Hardware, MS windows server 2019 Administration are being offered here for 250, 200 and 225 USD respectively.

He encouraged Liberians of all sectors to make use of getting trained into technology because, “everything nowadays is technology ranging from the person who cleans the trash needs technology.”

He added that outside of Liberia, most of what people interface with are all technology and if a person coming from Liberia doesn’t know the basics, it will be a serious problem.