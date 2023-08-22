Taylor Defends Weah

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

Recently Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson a one-time strong ally of President George Weah broke a tie with the Liberia leader on the grounds that the people of Nimba County were being denied lucrative jobs as only those from the Southeastern region were benefiting.

Senator Johnson said his decision not to support President Weah’s reelection bid is the denial of Nimbaians of lucrative jobs as a key reason for his decision along with the Movement for Development and Reconstruction not to support the reelection of President Weah.

But coming to the defense of President Weah when she served as guest on State Radio Monday, Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor rejected such characterization of President Weah by Senator Prince Johnson indicating the President’s focus is inclusiveness in governance.

Veep Howard-Taylor said President Weah gave jobs to qualified Liberians who have the ability to do the Liberian people’s work regardless of region.

Concerning the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Albert Chie, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bhofal Chambers, Vice President Taylor said they were elected to those positions and decided on their own to join the CDC.

According to the Liberian Vice President, there were negotiations that took place and resulted in the democratic process including the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions between Bong and Maryland Counties of which Bong forgo these positions.

“The Pro-Tempore was elected the same as the Speaker position so it was not like the President hand picket; lobbying was done, consultations were held, so Bong County say okay we want the Deputy Speaker, so we give our votes all of the Bong County Legislators, nobody force anybody,” she said.

Veep Taylor disclosed that President Weah’s vision for the transformation of the country cut across regions stressing that the President always cautioned her not only to focus on Bong County’s development but the country. She added that Liberia is not Bong County adding, “He has been inclusive in the governance structure across the country.”

According to Veep Taylor, when the government got ready to employ healthcare workers including nurses and doctors the President did not say southeastern, he consented by ensuring that about two thousand nurses were placed on the government payroll.

She further disclosed that President Weah guaranteed the employment of two thousand-five hundred teachers who were placed on the payroll stressing that everybody is benefiting in an inclusive way as it relates to governances.

Vice President Taylor further mentioned that there are lots of Bong County citizens who are working in the CDC-led-government in diverse positions. “President Weah is interested in Liberians who are capable of doing the jobs,” she added.