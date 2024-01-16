TANKER EXPLOSION VICTIMS LAUD WORLD BANK

By Mark B. Dumbar

Monrovia-Jan-16-TNR: Victims of the recent tanker explosion in Totota Bong County have lauded the World Bank for its support in reaching out to them in their bad times.

In an interview on Monday, January 15, 2024, some of the victims’ parents said residents of Totota are happy because the World Bank is the first International aid organization to come to the aid of victims of the tanker explosion in Totota with the highest donation of cash.

According to one of the victim’s parents, Madam Satta Mulbah, they cannot just stop appreciating the World Bank for the amount given to Dr. Francis Kateh in the tone of US$450,000 as part of their efforts in reaching out to victims of the incident.

Madam Mulbah furthered that they have been informed that the money was intended to help tanker victims who are undergoing treatment and others who are also recovering. She said some of the victims conditions are speedily improving.

She disclosed that the people of Totota are overwhelmed over the donation from the World Bank to enable them be engage in some other things after recovering.

Also speaking, Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Francis Kateh said the cash donation was not given directly to the Ministry of Health but to the Government of Liberia.

He said the money will be used as part of the ongoing process of catering to victims who are undergoing treatment.

At the same time, residents of Totota are hopeful for the cash donation given by the World Bank. They said the money will be used to care for the victims and that the happiness in Totota, Bong County would continue.