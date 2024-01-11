Tanker Explosion Survivor Sends Out SOS

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Monrovia-Jan-11-TNR: A survivor of the Totota tanker explosion, Annie Kollie is sending out an SOS call for financial support to enable her to clear her outstanding debts at a local private health facility in Kakata, Margibi County.

Annie Kollie who is receiving treatment at the Barcolleh Health Center, disclosed that she is being kept at the facility due to balance treatment fees in the tone of L$30,000 owed the entity.

Annie narrated that she is responding to treatment and she needed to have been discharged from the facility but informed newsmen that she is being kept at the health center because of her outstanding financial liability.

The Totota tanker survivor is pleading with goodwill citizens, humanitarians, NGOs, local and international organizations, philanthropists, the Liberia Government as well as Churches in the country to aid her, stressing that she has no means of generating said amount.

Annie Kollie is among several Liberians battling for their lives from a tragic tanker explosion that occurred lately December of 2023.

She narrated that the government should seek their request and come to the rescue. She said the tragic tank explosion has left many of them broken and left without hope. Other victims identified from the tragic tanker explosion said that their health conditions need complete treatment from abroad due to the slow process of treatment in Liberia healthcare.

This has drawn the attention of many government officials and well-meaning citizens to seek support to some victims from the tragic tank explosion in Totota, Bong County. Annie Kollie who is one of the victims cautioned every citizen to stop the provoking messages and pray for their well-being.