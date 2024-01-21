TADA donates medical supplies to Tappita hospitals

MONROVIA-Jan 21-The Tappita District Development Association, through its Executive Director, Joanne Toweh, announces the departure of a 40-foot container full of medical supplies and equipment from the offices of MedShare, Inc., Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on January 17, 2024, for the port of Savanah, Georgia.
According to a press release issued over the weekend, “The destination will be Tappita, Lower Nimba County, Liberia, as a gift to the people of Tappita District, Nimba County.” TADA is an organization comprised of people from Tappita district, Nimba County living in the USA. The group has been instrumental in carrying out development programs in the area over the years.
“Since we took over the Secretariat of TADDA in July 2016, it has been our long-term goal to make this happen,” Madam Joanne Toweh, Executive Director for TADA said in the statement.
The statement further said, “When the container arrives at the Port of Monrovia, it will be taken to the Tappita District Development Association Campus (In Tappita) for distribution among the various clinics and Jackson Fiah Doe Memorial Regional Referral Hospital.” The medical supplies will help the hospital and other clinics in the district.
darknet markets onion address dark net drug markets dark web
rx pharmacy coupons
drug markets dark web tor markets links dark web link
prednisolone 15
dark web links darknet markets onion darkmarket 2024
buy toradol
darkweb marketplace deep dark web tor market url
darknet markets how to get on dark web darknet markets onion
dark websites dark market 2024 darkmarket
clonidine for tics
tor market https://alldarknetmarkets.com/ – tor drug market dark web markets
silagra tablets india
cheapest price for lisinopril
deep web drug links darknet market best darknet markets
zoloft cost
purchase clomid 100mg
darkmarket url darknet sites dark web access
dark market best darknet markets dark market list
darknet market deep web drug links darknet drug links
darknet market lists how to access dark web dark web sites
accutane pills price
how to access dark web dark market link how to get on dark web
clomid over the counter south africa
best darknet markets deep dark web dark market
darkmarket 2024 https://darkweb-storelist.com/ – darknet magazine how to access dark web
deep web drug url darknet magazine deep web drug markets
darkmarket darkmarket darknet site
darknet drug market cryptomarkets darknet tor market url
darknet markets url best darknet markets dark web market links
cryptomarkets darknet darknet market links dark web search engines
blackweb darknet drug market deep web drug url
darknet markets darknet market links dark web access
dark web search engines deep web drug url best darknet markets
diflucan canada coupon
ventolin pills
propranolol 10 mg cost
drug markets dark web darknet markets links darknet market list
dark website bitcoin dark web free dark web
darknet websites dark market onion dark web market links
darknet magazine darknet market dark web site
tor market dark markets blackweb official website
tor market tor market url tor markets
darkmarket list dark market link drug markets dark web
dark web sites links darknet site darkmarket url
darknet markets onion deep web search blackweb official website
how to access dark web darknet drug market darknet markets onion address
dark markets 2024 darknet drugs darknet magazine
tor markets darkweb marketplace darkmarkets
tor markets 2024 darkmarkets darkmarket
darknet markets onion deep web search best darknet markets
tretinoin 01
[url=http://effexor.cyou/]cheap effexor xr[/url]
dark net deep dark web best darknet markets
gabapentin without a prescription
buy doxycycline for dogs
tor drug market dark net darknet magazine
deep dark web dark website darkmarket
order amoxil online
dark web market list https://alldarknetmarkets.com/ – dark web market darknet markets
tor markets links dark market 2024 darknet market links
buy prednisolone tablets
deep web search darknet magazine dark net
deep web sites dark internet tor marketplace
darknet markets 2024 darknet markets 2024 dark websites
darknet site onion market dark web link
deep web links darkmarkets darknet market lists
black internet deep web markets darkmarket list
atarax 25mg online
darkmarket list free dark web dark web link