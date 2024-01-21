TADA donates medical supplies to Tappita hospitals

By New Republic Liberia

MONROVIA-Jan 21-The Tappita District Development Association, through its Executive Director, Joanne Toweh, announces the departure of a 40-foot container full of medical supplies and equipment from the offices of MedShare, Inc., Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on January 17, 2024, for the port of Savanah, Georgia.

According to a press release issued over the weekend, “The destination will be Tappita, Lower Nimba County, Liberia, as a gift to the people of Tappita District, Nimba County.” TADA is an organization comprised of people from Tappita district, Nimba County living in the USA. The group has been instrumental in carrying out development programs in the area over the years.

“Since we took over the Secretariat of TADDA in July 2016, it has been our long-term goal to make this happen,” Madam Joanne Toweh, Executive Director for TADA said in the statement.

 

The statement further said, “When the container arrives at the Port of Monrovia, it will be taken to the Tappita District Development Association Campus (In Tappita) for distribution among the various clinics and Jackson Fiah Doe Memorial Regional Referral Hospital.” The medical supplies will help the hospital and other clinics in the district.

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets  including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and  did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters 
 He holds first  MA with honors in International  Relations and a  candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict  Resolution from the University of Liberia. 

