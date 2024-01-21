TADA donates medical supplies to Tappita hospitals

MONROVIA-Jan 21-The Tappita District Development Association, through its Executive Director, Joanne Toweh, announces the departure of a 40-foot container full of medical supplies and equipment from the offices of MedShare, Inc., Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on January 17, 2024, for the port of Savanah, Georgia.

According to a press release issued over the weekend, “The destination will be Tappita, Lower Nimba County, Liberia, as a gift to the people of Tappita District, Nimba County.” TADA is an organization comprised of people from Tappita district, Nimba County living in the USA. The group has been instrumental in carrying out development programs in the area over the years.

“Since we took over the Secretariat of TADDA in July 2016, it has been our long-term goal to make this happen,” Madam Joanne Toweh, Executive Director for TADA said in the statement.

The statement further said, “When the container arrives at the Port of Monrovia, it will be taken to the Tappita District Development Association Campus (In Tappita) for distribution among the various clinics and Jackson Fiah Doe Memorial Regional Referral Hospital.” The medical supplies will help the hospital and other clinics in the district.