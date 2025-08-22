Suspended Bong Health Officer Gets New Appointment At MOH

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Ministry of Health has appointed suspended Bong County Health Officer Dr. Jefferson Sibley as Technical Advisor for county health teams across Liberia.

Dr. Sibley was among four officials suspended for one month without pay over the unauthorized withdrawal of funds from the Bong County Health Team’s account. He has since been replaced by Dr. Daanue Paye Zwuogbae as Bong’s County Health Officer.

Speaking during Monday’s turnover ceremony, Sibley thanked the government for reposing confidence in him despite the controversy. He pledged to fulfill his new responsibilities with dedication.

In his farewell remarks, he pointed to delays in government budgetary support as the biggest obstacle during his tenure.

“There is always a stumbling block in receiving funds from the government,” Sibley said. “In some fiscal years, we only receive a quarter of the allotment.”

He revealed that Bong’s health team has received just $25,000 for 2025, which he described as grossly insufficient to meet operational needs. Despite funding challenges, Sibley highlighted several accomplishments under his administration, including, renovation of health facilities such as the Outpatient Laboratory at Phebe Hospital, Totota Clinic, and Belefania Clinic. “All these were funded by the national government,” he said.

Incoming County Health Officer Dr. Daanue Paye Zwuogbae, who previously served as CHO for Sinoe and Grand Gedeh Counties, thanked Sibley for his service and vowed to build on the progress already made.

Bong County Superintendent Leleyah Hawa Norris also praised Sibley’s contributions and urged Zwuogbae to strengthen health service delivery in the county.