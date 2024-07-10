By Mark N. Mengonfia

Liberia-President Joseph N. Boakai’s participation in the just-ended Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been described as ‘fruitful and rewarding’.

The Summit held in Abuja, Nigeria came on the heels of growing tension following the severing of membership by three countries.

President Boakai and his delegation touched down Monday, July 8, 2024 and were received by an array of government officials, after which Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti told reporters that the ECOWAS summit was fruitful.

She indicated that President Boakai made Liberia’s case at the regional summit and shared plans with the body to work with its neighbors in a drive to revitalize the Mano River Union (MRU).

President Boakai called for collective efforts and a united front in order to keep the three countries in the fold.

According to her, the President also had side-line discussions and bilateral meetings, and that all the meetings went well.

“The meeting was indeed fruitful” she said.

As part of the decisions reached she talked about Liberia’s candidacy for the UN Security Council for 2026- 2027.

According to her, Guinea Bissau also expressed interest in candidacy for the UN Security Council for 2026- 2027, but later graciously gave way to Liberia as a member Country for its 2026-2027 ambition respectively.

Minister Nyanti said delegates at the meeting stressed the importance of running the ECOWAS community in the way that it will support the aspirations of member States as they jointly work towards Agenda 2063, looking at shared prosperity.