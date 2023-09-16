“Success of the election Depends on Liberians”

By Mark N. Mengonfia

The European Union Observation Mission deployed in Liberia says, the success of that West African Nationelections rest on the shoulders of Liberians.

Mr. Andreas Schieder at a press conference on September 15, 2023 in Liberia said they are in the country to observe the campaign processes, campaign finance, the conduct of the media both social and traditional media and other key processes that led to the elections.

He said observing these processes are their focus and the elections being violence free is the responsibility of Liberian politicians and its citizens.

The EU observation Mission chief Observer, Andreas said the October 10 October 2023 represent elections is asignificant test for the democratic consolidation in Liberia.

He said, “I believe it is important for the European

Union to accompany the Liberian people in this process. trust that state authorities, political parties

and all candidates will play their part in promoting a credible. peaceful, transparent and inclusive

electoral process.”

He told members of the press that the EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Liberia was deployed at the invitation of the Liberian authorities and arrived in Monrovia on 27 August with a team of 10 analysts. The mission observes and assess the elections against national law, commitments and obligations for democratic elections deriving from international and regional standards, as well as good practices for democraticelections.

“We already deployed since last week 20 Long-Term Observers all over Liberia. The Mission

observes and analyses the whole electoral process including the legal framework, electoral

administration, voter and candidates’ registration, the campaign environment including in the media

and social media, voting, counting and tabulation of the results, as well as the complaints and

appeals process”, said the Chief Observer. “We will stay in the country until the completion of the

electoral process,” added Schieder.

Mr. Andreas Schieder is leading the EU Mission as the Chief Observer and already met different

stakeholders including the National Elections Commission, Minister of Justice, Minister of State for

Presidential Affairs, Associate Justice, candidates in thepresidential race as well as the representatives of civil society and the media.

“After several meetings in Monrovia this week, I can see the state of preparations of the institutions in charge ofelections as well as the candidates and political parties. Our long-term observers deployed in all 15 counties already met various stakeholders and are preparing and sending us comprehensive evidence-based reports fromtheir areas of observation”, said the Chief Observer.Around Election Day, additional 40 Short-Term Observers will reinforce the EU EOM that will have

around 100 observers on the ground, including Members of the European Parliament and EU

diplomats accredited in Liberia, from EU Member States, as well as from Canada and Norway. All

EU EOM observers are bound by a code of conduct, which requires strict neutrality and non-

interference.

The EU Mission undertakes its work in accordance with the Declaration of Principles for International

Election Observation. It will issue its initial findings in a preliminary statement, which will be presented at a press conference two days after Election Day.

According to the EU mission head, a final report with recommendations for improvement will be presented at a later stage.

This is not the first time for EU to conduct observation mission in Liberia.

EU body observed the 2005 presidential and legislative elections, 2011, 2017, 2020 senatorial elections and other elections in Liberia and made recommendations to the governments but if they those governments received and implemented those recommendations.