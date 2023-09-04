Libango, Subject: Acknowledgment and Apology for Recent Technical Difficulties

Libango
Mamba Point, Monrovia Liberia
September 1, 2023
For Immediate Release
Subject: Acknowledgment and Apology for Recent Technical Difficulties
Dear Valued Customers and Partners,
We would like to take this opportunity to address disruptions in purchasing your electricity tokens due
to technical difficulties on our end, and want to sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has
caused. We deeply value your trust and want to assure you that we are committed to resolving these
issues in a few days.
What Happened:
We have encountered unexpected technical challenges that resulted in disruptions to our services.
These difficulties have affected LEC customers, making it difficult to purchase electricity tokens via
the normal channels, such as LEC Vendors, GSM & Digital Payment Services and Banks.
Response:
As soon as we became aware of the technical difficulties, our dedicated teams sprang into action,
informing LEC and working with them on plans in getting our system issues resolved. Both Libango
and LEC have been working tirelessly and around the clock on interim solutions to identify and fix the
root causes and implement solutions that will prevent such occurrences in the future.
We Understand Your Frustration:
We understand that the reliability and performance of our services are crucial to your daily life and
operations, and we apologize for any frustration or inconvenience this situation may have caused
you. Libango has had consistent uptimes and success delivering electricity tokens throughout the
years, with this being the first incident of it’s kind. We are, and always have been committed to
providing you with the reliable services you deserve.
We take these issues seriously and are fully focused on restoring normalcy and enhancing the
stability of our systems.
Your trust is paramount to us, and we are fully devoted to regaining your confidence. Your
partnership and patience are greatly valued as we work through these challenges.
Signed,
The Management of Libango
