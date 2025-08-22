Strengthening Relationship, Promoting Inclusive Governance

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Mayor of the Monrovia City Corporation, John-Charuk Siafa, has embarked on the first phase of community tours aimed at fostering inclusive governance and strengthening connections with residents in the city.

The mayor is visiting communities to discuss Issues facing residents and to explore viable ways through which the city government and the communities can collaborate to address local concerns.

On Wednesday August 19,2025, the mayor together with some officials of the Monrovia City Corporation, kicked off the tour in at least three communities in Monrovia, including, the God Bless You, Slipway, and the City Hall communities respectively.

The mayor’s tour provided an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts, voice concerns, and explore ways to build a more inclusive and engaged community.

During his interactive discussion with the residents, Mayor Siafa, informed the various gatherings that the tour serves as the conduit to understand the specific needs and challenges faced by residents in each area and to learn cutting-edge ideas that could be incorporated in the MCC’s Five Year Strategic Plan.

This hands-on approach according to him, will provide for firsthand observation of local issues and foster an opportunity to connect with community members on a personal level.

“We have real work to do in our communities, but to achieve this, we have to consult, engage and reach out to the community to collectively achieve the results we desire,” he stressed.

“We have waste management as a major issue that we want to partner with you on, it takes resources ideas and coorporation from the community on how to jointly approach waste. We also want to work with you on a practical intervention for the empowerment of the youths,” he noted.

The mayor also asked the various communities to identify their respective high-priority projects for possible support within the means and available resources of the Monrovia City Corporation.

Mayor Siafa also disclosed that the Monrovia City Corporation wants to partner with the various communities to ensure a healthy and drug free society. “Community problems are real problems, we have not come to discuss politics but to find practical solutions to problems,” he added.

During the tour, the mayor shared the draft copy of the MCC’s Five Years Strategic Plan with each of the community leadership to generate their input in the city’s development plan, describing the community as the linchpin of the city.

The mayor also made a pledge of 200 bags of cement to buttress the effort of ongoing road pavement in the City Hall Community.

Meanwhile, various community members have extolled the mayor for endeavoring to solicit their input, something they described as commendable.

They stressed that by actively involving residents, the Mayor will better understand the diverse needs, preferences, and perspectives, leading to more effective and sustainable city governance.