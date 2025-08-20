Storm In NEC’s Teacup

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By: Jamesetta D Williams

Storm is raging in the teacup of the National Elections Commission (NEC) in the wake of the Commercial Court’s ruling that led to it being shut down before it was later reopened, allegedly following the intervention of government.

The 9th Street Office or property of the Commission was put up for sale on Tuesday morning by the Court, a situation that stemmed from its indebtedness to a vendor in the sum of US$171,000 for service provided.

Sheriffs from the Commercial Court Tuesday morning locked the main entrance to the offices of the NEC after the electoral body failed to pay a court-ordered debt of more than US$171,000 owed to M-Tosh Prints Media, Inc.

The writ of execution, issued on August 12 and signed by Associate Judge Chan-Chan A. Paegar, directed sheriffs to seize and sell NEC’s assets until the debt of US$171,105 is settled.

“If no sufficient assets are found,” the order further instructed the sheriffs to bring the Commission’s Executive Chairperson, Mrs. Davidetta Browne Lansanah, and other commissioners before the court.

In the ruling, the court say that all properties belonging to NEC should be sold to recover the debt, and if the property value not enough to cover the US$171,000, then all of the commissioners can be arrested and taken to court.

As of yesterday, the NEC head office remain locked and closed. Staffs who went to work say they were shock to see the gates closed down and security standing by.

Eyewitnesses around also disclosed that it was like a surprise news to them as they didn’t expect such action against a big government agency like NEC.

Some staffs were seen hanging around outside with no idea when or how the matter would be resolved.

According to information, the debt stems from a longstanding contractual dispute in which M-Tosh Prints Media sued the NEC for unpaid services.

On June 3, the Commercial Court ruled in favor of the company, instructing the Commission to settle the arrears. When NEC failed to comply, the court moved to enforce the ruling.