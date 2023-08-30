“Stop Campaigning For Boakai on His Illness”

By: Washington Tumay Watson-onewash9@gmail.com

The National Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Musa Bility has urged other opposition and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to stop campaigning for Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai, Unity Party’s Presidential Candidate in the October 10, Legislative and Presidential Elections on his illness.

According to Mr. Bility, giving huge publicity to the illness of the UP Presidential Candidate is not the information that the Liberian People need during this election process.

Speaking recently on Truth FM, Bility said those who are focusing on Boakai’s Illness now campaigning for the UP in the name of politicking against the former Vice President.

The Nimba County District#7 Representative Candidate on the ticket of the Collaborating Political Parties disclosed that CPP will not concentrate on the illness of the UP Presidential Candidate but focus on what the CPP-led government is going to do to impact the Liberian people.

He called on supporters of the CPP to focus on what their government will do to lift Liberians from poverty.

Mr. Bility said those who should be running with issues surrounding the UP and Boakai should be the journalists who are responsible for informing the public concerning the health status of public and political actors.

He mentioned that the media is not running a campaign for political parties but providing professional services to inform the public.

But with such cautioned by the CPP National Chairman, supporters of the CDC are intensifying their political propaganda on the poor health condition of the Unity Party Presidential Candidate, Joe Boakai.

At the same time, Unity Party, propagandists are fully diluting the CDC propaganda relating to the illness of former Vice President Boakai.

Martin K.N. Kollie, a strong propagandist for the UP on his official social media page posted,” Details just landed; Edwin Snowe was on the flight. Oldman Sam Saryon of NSA connived with RIA Martin Hayes to leak the JNB Private date to Freedom FM. Weah has weaponized security. This is how they have been killing people,” he alleged.