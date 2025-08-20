STAND Backs MoT Employees Over LTM Saga

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND) has announced that it supports employees of the Ministry of Transport in their legitimate fight for justice and livelihoods.

In a starement issued Tuesday under the signature of Chairman Mulbah Morlu, Stands determines that the employees’ ongoing protests are not random acts of defiance, but a direct response to a brazen act of fraud – the illegal tampering of the Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTMI) Agreement, which stripped the Ministry of its constitutionally mandated powers and handed them to a foreign-owned company.

“After a thorough investigation, STAND has uncovered irrefutable evidence that corrupt officials within the Boakai administration altered the LTMI Agreement, inserting clauses that contradict the original concession act approved and retained by the Liberian Senate,” STAND’s statement read.

“This manipulation is more than a legal anomaly—it is a betrayal of national sovereignty and a deliberate attack on the livelihoods of ordinary Liberian workers at the Ministry of Transport.”

Providing a bit of historicity of the Agreement, the advocacy group argued that the LTMI Concession, passed into law in December 2018, explicitly safeguarded the statutory authority of the Ministry of Transport, established by an Act of the National Legislature on August 25, 1987.

STAND further indicated that Section 3.1(v) of the original agreement clearly states that “the Ministry’s core functions—including the Driver License System, Vehicle Registration System, and Motor Vehicle Offices—cannot be ceded under the concession.”

According to STAND, the agreement currently being enforced has been illegally altered. “Section 3.1(v) was replaced with new clauses that unlawfully empower LTMI—and by extension, Techno Brain Global FZE—to assume the Ministry’s constitutionally assigned duties,” it added.

It calls the alleged “criminal alteration” as a calculated attempt to strip Liberian workers of their rights and transfer national responsibilities to a foreign company.”

“This is not a mere contractual dispute. It is a direct violation of an Act of the Legislature and constitutes economic sabotage against ordinary Liberians. It undermines the rule of law, robs workers of livelihoods, and desecrates the authority of the Legislature,” STAND said.

It demands the Boakai administration to intervene in the situation by halting implementation of the doctored LTMI Agreement and restore the Ministry’s statutory powers.

It urges the government also to launch a full investigation to identify all officials and external actors responsible for this fraud, prosecute those found culpable as well as review and recognize the 2018 LTMI Concession as the sole legally binding document, if it serves the interest of the state.

STAND also urges the government to abolish excessive fines and unjust taxes that continue to burden taxi drivers, bus operators, kehkeh riders, and motorbike owners—the backbone of Liberia’s transport system.

At the same time, STAND has condemned the ongoing violations of the law in Liberia’s transport sector and the deliberate dismantling of a vital government institution to satisfy the selfish interests of a few corrupt bureaucrats at the expense of the broader public good.

It called on Liberia’s international development partners—the Embassy of the United States of America, the European Union, ECOWAS, and the United Nations—to exert their diplomatic influence on President Boakai, whose arbitrary policies risk undermining peace and national stability.

“In defense of the rights of Ministry of Transport workers and the thousands of ordinary Liberians who rely on the transport sector for their livelihoods, STAND joins the workers in opposing this unlawful usurpation,” the statement further said.

“Their struggle is not theirs alone; it is a national fight to defend the rule of law and secure justice for all Liberians. STAND will relentlessly champion workers’ rights, demanding the full restoration of the Ministry’s stolen powers and the exposure and prosecution of every architect behind the criminal alteration of the LTMI Agreement.”