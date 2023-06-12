St. John River Bridge Rehabilitation insight

BUCHANAN-Since the advent of ArcelorMittal’s investment in Liberia, the company has not only taken a major burden in addressing unemployment in Liberia by hiring thousands of unemployed, and also a leader in revenue generation for the development of Liberia; the company has proven to be reliable and a dependable partner to the people of Liberia, particularly, in time of needs and crises.

This was seen recently by Arcelor Mittal’s overwhelming support for the restoration of the St. John bridge which connects Grand Bassa County to major national public facilities, including the Roberts International Airport, and the metroplex of Liberia. Rehabilitation of the St. John River Bridge in Grand Bassa began Saturday, June 10, with major support from ArcelorMittal Liberia through its contracted technical companies.

ArcelorMittal has supplied the required logistics and technical equipment needed to safely complete the rehabilitation of the bridge under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Works.

The company has supplied 200 tons of hydraulic jacks, steel plates, rubber membranes, and a 10KVA generator.

Among other equipment and supplies completely underwritten by the global steel company are trucks, elephant feet support, cranes, compactor, fuel, and manpower amongst other equipment and supplies.

Over the past week, ArcelorMittal Liberia provided tents and catered meal services (three times a day) for the security team assigned at the St John Bridge which reported cracks about two ago.

AML is also covering the cost of hotel accommodation and feeding for a five-man technical team from the Ministry of Public Works for the duration of the St. John River Bridge rehabilitation work.

Cracks on the lower end of the St. John Bridge have for about two weeks hindered the transportation of goods which resulted in the hike in the prices of essential commodities in Buchanan.

ArcelorMittal Liberia spokesman Winston Daryoue told reporters that AML, as a longtime partner of Grand Bassa and the Liberian people is happy to deliver such technical and logistical support for the repair of such critical public infrastructure.

Mr. Daryoue disclosed that AML’s CEO, Joep Coenen, has instructed the AML technical team to give maximum support and to remain engaged until the completion of repairs.

As the largest foreign investor in Liberia, ArcelorMittal Liberia has invested over $1.7 billion in the country over the past 15 years and has proposed a massive brownfield expansion

The company has been an integral part of the government’s drive to deliver healthcare, education, and community services in the three counties affected (Grand Bassa, Nimba, and Bong) affected by its mining and logistics operations.

Its phase two expansion project is creating has created over 3000 formal and informal job opportunities with Liberians filling most of the roles being created.